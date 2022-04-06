Becoming A Mother Unlocked New Levels Of Love, Respect For My Mum -Rihanna

Singer Rihanna has celebrated her mother, Monica Braithwaite, as she clocked another year on Wednesday.

The business mogul, who is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, said that she has started experiencing new levels of love and respect for her mother due to her own pregnancy.

Sharing a throwback photo of herself and her mother, Rihanna said, “Today is my Queen’s birthday!!! Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain!

“She’s the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can! Love you mumzzzz!!! Happy Birthday! We gon celebrate on da link up!”