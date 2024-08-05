Headline

Be Vigilant, Avoid Protest Areas, Nigeria Urges Citizens in UK

Anthony Adeniyi11 hours ago
The High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Kingdom has said it is closely monitoring the ongoing protests and riots taking place in various towns across the United Kingdom.

The protests amd riots erupted following the stabbing incident that occurred in Southport on July 29, 2024. The riots, which have assumed a violent and disorderly outlook as evidenced by reported attacks on Law enforcement agents and damages to properties and infrastructure, may spread across the country.

To this end, the High Commission advised the Nigerian Community “to be extra vigilant, stay away from protests areas and avoid large gatherings.”

The High Commission urged Nigerians on the UK to reach out in case of emergencies or with a view of passing information that could be of interest.

Contacts given include +44 20 7839 1244 or consular@nigeriahc.org.uk hc@nigeriahc.org.uk; CC:

“The High Commission will strive to keep the Nigerian Community in the UK informed of any development as the situation unfolds,” a statement issued on Monday concluded.

