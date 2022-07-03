Headline

Be Tolerant Of Others, Peter Obi Urges Supporters

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
Peter Obi
Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has urged his supporters to be tolerant of other people’s views.

In a tweet on Sunday, the former governor of Anambra State said they should channel their energy towards gaining the support of others.

He added that they should express themselves in manners that will not shut the door to others.

Obi tweeted, “I sincerely thank my supporters for believing in me and my commitment to building a united, secure and well-functioning Nigeria. However, I appeal once more that we should be tolerant of other people’s views, dissent and divergent opinions & possibly learn from them.

“While the frustration and anger in the country is understandable, we must strive to channel that energy positively in ways that will earn the support and collaboration of others.

“Even as our message continues to gain broad acceptance, there are some we still need to work to convince. In expressing ourselves, we should do so with grace so as not to precipitately shut doors to future collaborations on sustainable nation-building.”

