Be Results Oriented, FG Charges Sports Federations

The Federal Government has called on Sports Federations in the country to be result oriented and ensure their activities are geared towards unearthing talents at the grassroots while helping current elite competitors strive to raise the nation’s flag high through podium fniishes in all competitions.

The Honourable Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh made the call today in his office at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja when he engaged the Presidents and Secretaries of National Sports Federations in an interactive session

Owan Enoh stated that the meeting was aimed at providing him with the opportunity to holistically assess the state of affairs of all Federations with a view to systematically addressing them for the development of the sector.

He added that the Ministry under his watch, will continue to play its statutory, supervisory and advisory roles on all sports Federations in the country in order to ensure proper governance as well as oversight on the plans each Federation executes.

The Minister charged them to show more commitment, passion and be focused in their activities so as to ensure success in their fields of sporting endeavours in line with the policy thrust of the present administration

While urging them to place the interest of the country above their personal interests, Senator Owan Enoh assured that government will focus on turning the tide to place less emphasis on positions and offices but instead on athletes’ welfare, infrastructure upgrade and development of the sector, among others.

The Minister who described the Federations as critical stakehokders in the industry, called on them to join hands with the federal government to ensure the development of the sector

Earlier in his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Sports Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar stated that the meeting was conveyed to provide an opportunity to interact and brainstorm on issues that bother on efficiency and effectiveness of the Federations with a view to finding solutions administratively for them.

He assured that the Ministry will continue to create an enabling environment for the implementation of the initiatives, policies, programmes and projects of government for the empowerment of the teeming Nigerian youth through sports, thereby alleviating poverty, improving security and also contributing to the economic growth and development of the nation.