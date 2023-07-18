Be Ready To Build Nigeria, Kwara Gov Urges Corps Members

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has charged National Youth Corps Members to be ready physically, psychologically and socially to face the rigors of nation building as full fledged adult Nigerians.

The Governor spoke on Friday at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 Corps Members deployed to Kwara State for National Service, held at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Yikpata, Kwara.

Abdulrazaq who was represented by his Deputy Mr Kayode Alabi, urged the corps members to adopt a serious and conscientious approach to the various activities of the orientation course in order to be able to face the numerous challenges of the assignments that lie ahead of them. ‘You must not in any way, allow frivolities to affect the needed commitment in achieving the expected qualities of future leaders, which the NYSC scheme is designed to prepare you for” he charged.

The Governor enjoined the corps members to always present themselves as worthy ambassadors of their various families and indeed the NYSC scheme, by exhibiting the sterling qualities of ‘’Service and Humility’’ as enshrined as the motto of the NYSC.

He further stated that everyone is watching and expecting to see them perform well, “I charge you to be purposefully involved in camp activities such as the physical training, paramilitary drills, lectures, citizenship and leadership Training etc. This is important because it will help you adapt very quickly to your new environment while at the places of primary assignment, as well as make the experience of service year very exciting and highly rewarding’

‘ I wish you to justify the confidence reposed in you as leaders of this great nation, by making patriotism, discipline, good conduct, honesty and hard-work your watchwords, throughout the duration of the course and thereafter. It is my pleasure to welcome your Batch to Kwara, the State of Harmony where opportunities abound for creative and innovate young minds and the future leaders” the Governor concluded.

Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Onifade Olaoluwa applauded the Kwara State Government for approving and commencing the perimeter fencing of the orientation camp. He encouraged the sixteen Local Government Chairmen in the state to make their presence felt in the camp by erecting structures and projects which would be named after them to ease the accommodation problem faced in the camp by corps members and all camp officials.