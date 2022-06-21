Be Prudent With Resources, NAOWA President Urges Members

The President Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), Mrs Salamatu F Yahaya, has urged NAOWA members to be prudent managers of resources. she gave this advice when she received the Chairperson 7 Division NAOWA Chapter Mrs Safiya Hassan Shaibu and her entourage at the NAOWA National Secretariat, Abuja on 20 June 2022.

Mrs Yahaya while acknowledginlg the works accomplished by the NAOWA Chairperson 7 Division Chapter within five months of presiding, commended the Chairperson for completing and enhancing the projects and initiatives of her predecessors. This she said, is in line with her vision of “Sustaining Legacies and Upholding the Tenets of Unity and Service”.

Mrs Yahaya applauded the Chairperson on her successes in the areas of interactions and collaboration, charity outreaches and capacity development of NAOWA, NASWA members and staff of NAOWA school in Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri.

The NAOWA President enjoined members to continue to pray and support their husbands in the quest of securing the nation.

Speaking earlier, Mrs Safiya Hassan Shaibu appreciated the NAOWA President for her warm reception despite her busy schedule. She stated that, the visit is aimed at briefing the

President NAOWA on her achievements and challenges since her assumption of office.