Be More Committed to Principles of Justice, Bago Charges Judiciary

Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State has called on the judiciary to remain committed to the principles of justice, fairness and equality.

He made the call during the special court session to celebrate the 23/24 legal Year, held at the judiciary Complex, Minna

Bago acknowledged that the judiciary plays a vital role in upholding the rule of law & ensuring Justice for all thereby making the society stable.

He emphasized the relentless efforts of the judiciary in protecting the rights of the citizens and maintaining the integrity of the legal system.

While appreciating the steadfastness and commitment of Judiciary workers, the Governor said “We have witnessed the resilience of our legal system in the face of various challenges.

The court has continued to dispense justice impartially and efficiently despite limited resources and a growing caseload”.

The Governor however called on them to ensure justice is timely and accessible, explore innovative strategies that would quicken the resolution of cases, and continue to promote ethical conduct and professionalism among others.

He promised his administration would strengthen the existing relationship between the Executive and Judiciary and would remain unwavering in supporting the judiciary in the area of welfare, promotion, accommodation and mobility among others.