Be Mindful Of Barriers, Lagos Warns Truck Drivers

The Lagos State Government has once again urged truck drivers to be aware of the height restriction barriers (truck barriers) for articulated vehicles, installed at Stadium, Ojuelegba and Dorma long Bridges.

It said the barriers were mounted following a series of stakeholders’ meetings held to forestall incessant articulated vehicle accidents that have claimed lives and property.

The state made the appeal in a statement signed by Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation.

“Signages have been mounted to alert truck drivers to the presence of height restriction barriers, unfortunately, trucks still run into them, damaging the facilities.

“The State Government has therefore resolved to hold to account, all recalcitrant truck drivers by stationing Enforcement Personnel to enforce the law and oversee the facilities at the designated locations.

“The Lagos State Government is therefore urging truck drivers to show retraint when driving in these areas, as the installation of truck barriers is aimed at preventing accidents.”