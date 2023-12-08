Be Creative, Attract Investments, BPP DG Tells Project Managers

The Director General, Bureau of Public Procurement, Mamman Ahmadu, has charged project managers to be creative and attract investment to promote socio-economic development for nation building.

The DG made this remarks when members of the Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN) led by the chairman of the Governing Council, Chief Emmanuel O. Afolayan paid him courtesy visit in his office in Abuja recently.

Mamman Ahmadu pointed out that, project is an investment and the drivers need to be creative and trustful pointing out that, confidence, creativity and trust are essentials in management, development and success of any project.

He said, Management and development of projects have cultural content in them. Adding that, for a quality project to stand, problems must be identified, establish control measures and enforce discipline.

He urged Nigerian, businessmen and women not to sit back and cry over spilled milk. Pointing out that, there are advantages in some disadvantages, hence, all hands must be on deck to bring positive image and encourage investors into the country.

The DG reiterated the Bureau’s support for the CIPMN.

The Chairman of the Governing Council, CIPMN said, their visit was to seek for partnerships with the Bureau in the area of project management with respect to government projects.