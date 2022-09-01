BBNaija’s Tacha Laments As Dubai Sends Nigerians Home

Former BBNaija reality TV show star, Tacha Akide, has lamented the treatment meted out to some Nigerians at an airport in Dubai.

A video had gone viral showing the Nigerians complaining that UAE authorities didn’t want them to proceed to their destination after arriving in the country.

Reacting, Tacha wondered how it must have felt to get treated in such a manner after long hours of flight.

She wrote on social media, “I can’t even believe after spending those long hours in transit. After paying and getting your visa. Buying ticket too. Making Dubai plans and you will just be sent back like that!!! Gosh! The humiliation Nigerians face outside Nigeria ehn!! It is just dispiriting.

“Dubai is really sending Nigerians back to Nigeria even with their valid visas!!! And ‘ontop’ of that when you reach Nigeria!! You’ll be paying an additional fee of N31,000 for whatever reason I don’t even know.”

Her tweets come after she posted a video stating she was in Dubai.