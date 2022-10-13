BBNaija’s Rico Swavey Is Dead

Former Big Brother Naija reality TV show housemate, Rico Swavey, is dead.

The news was broken by fellow former BBNaija housemates, Alex Unusual and Tobi Bakre, on their social media pages on Thursday.

Rico Swavey was involved in a car crash and had been on life support before his death.

Alex Unusual tweeted a photo of the deceased and said, “This was not what we agreed Rico. Rest In Peace #ricoswavey.”

Bakre shared a photo of them together in the Big Brother House and said, “We lost him. But thanks a lot guys. God knows best.”