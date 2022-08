Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere Egbi, has slammed those criticising current housemates, Daniella and Khalid for having sex on national TV.

The housemates had been caught on camera having sex under the duvet overnight.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Pere said, “Nigerians stop criticising Daniella and Khalid! Self righteousness! Just stop it. Let them be. You ain’t better than them.”