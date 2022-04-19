BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Reunion Shooting Starts On Monday

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye reunion shooting is set to begin on the 25th of April 2022. The reunion shooting will kick off as most housemates have returned the agreed documents.

The Shine Ya Eye edition of the reality show will definitely hold its reunion show just like every other edition apart from the season 1 edition. Some bbnaija housemates have made it clear that they will not attend mo because of their location.

The reunion of bbnaija shine ya eye is expected to be shot at Radisson hotel, GRA ikeja Lagos state Nigeria. Few weeks after the shooting the promotional activities of bbnaija shine ya eyes and 2022 new season will begin.

Niyi and his wife arrived Lagos on Monday to participate in the reunion