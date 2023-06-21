BBNaija Reunion: I Can’t Quarrel With Fellow Woman Over Man – Amaka

In the latest episode of the Big Brother Naija Level Up Reunion show, Chiamaka Crystal Mbah, also known as Amaka, a former housemate from Season 7, revealed an intriguing revelation about her time in the Level Up House.

Amaka disclosed that her closest companion in the house, Diana, had confided in her that the rumors surrounding her alleged romantic involvement with Giddyfia were false.

During the Level Up show, Giddyfia was part of a well-known group, often referred to as the “square,” which consisted of Diana, Rachel, and Amaka.

Shedding light on her association with Giddyfia, Amaka explained that she only became involved due to Diana’s misleading statements regarding her bond with him.