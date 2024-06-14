BBNaija: Phyna Has Received Remaining Prizes – Whitemoney

Big Brother Naija star Whitemoney has disclosed that his fellow contestant, Phyna, has finally received all her prizes from the show’s organisers and sponsors.

Phyna, the winner of Season 7 in 2022, had previously voiced complaints about not receiving her full winnings.

During a recent conversation with YouTuber Olufemi Daniel, Whitemoney confirmed that Phyna has now received the outstanding prizes, including 1 Bitcoin. He mentioned that Phyna shared this update with him during a recent meeting.

Whitemoney said, “I think she [Phyna] went the way she understands, the way she knows [calling out the organisers]. And it worked for her. She got everything. I was with her a few days ago and she showed me that she got her BTC.

“So that pattern worked for her. It might not work for you and I. But all of us have different approaches to things. So that’s the way she understands and she did it and it worked for her. She got her goods, she got her trip to Maldives, she got everything she deserved.”