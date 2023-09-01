BBNaija: I Dreamt You Were Sacked, Whitemoney Tells Biggie

Whitemoney, one of the All Stars housemates on Big Brother Naija, shared his recent dream with Biggie, the enigmatic voice behind the scenes, during his diary session on Thursday.

When asked by Biggie if he had anything to share, Whitemoney took the chance to recount a dream he had that afternoon.

He said, “Big Brother may nothing happen to you in Jesus name. May you never go, may you never change or replace.

“They brought another Big Brother. And that one no get joy, he wasn’t patient. That one no dey even listen. He will just say this is Big Brother, all of you should go to the arena. He was talking too fast.

“He’s not calm. He doesn’t even listen to the cries of the siblings. And again, may nothing happen to you.”