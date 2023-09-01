Entertainment

BBNaija: I Dreamt You Were Sacked, Whitemoney Tells Biggie

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
4
whitemoney
Whitemoney

Whitemoney, one of the All Stars housemates on Big Brother Naija, shared his recent dream with Biggie, the enigmatic voice behind the scenes, during his diary session on Thursday.

When asked by Biggie if he had anything to share, Whitemoney took the chance to recount a dream he had that afternoon.

He said, “Big Brother may nothing happen to you in Jesus name. May you never go, may you never change or replace.

“They brought another Big Brother. And that one no get joy, he wasn’t patient. That one no dey even listen. He will just say this is Big Brother, all of you should go to the arena. He was talking too fast.

“He’s not calm. He doesn’t even listen to the cries of the siblings. And again, may nothing happen to you.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
4

Related Articles

Burna Boy

J Cole Said I’m On Tupac’s Level – Burna Boy

8 hours ago
National Theatre

National Theatre Needs To Be Economically Viable – Musawa

8 hours ago

Hollywood Strike Saps Glamour From 80th Venice Film Festival

2 days ago

Steve Harvey Shuts Down Claim Wife Cheated

3 days ago