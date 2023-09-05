BBNaija All Stars: I Can Get Any Man I Want – Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke, the renowned winner of the Pepper Dem season of Big Brother Naija, has left viewers and housemates stunned by claiming that she possesses the irresistible allure to win over any male housemate, regardless of their existing relationships within the house.

Mercy Eke, who has long been known for her charismatic and magnetic personality, made this audacious statement during a candid conversation with fellow housemates, Sholzy and Whitemoney. With an unwavering self-assuredness, she insisted that her charm could overpower any obstacle, including the presence of a love interest between the man of her choice and another female housemate.

“I still have options in this house.

“I know the guys that like me in this house. If I wan enter, I for enter any relationship. I no just wan do that one

“Anyone I want, I go collect am, the worse is that the girl will just dey cry. Any one I want to talk to right now, I can,” she said.

While many might perceive Mercy’s declaration as brazen, it reflects her unapologetic and competitive spirit that has endeared her to fans throughout her Big Brother Naija journey. Her statement left onlookers pondering the dynamics of attraction and power within the Big Brother Naija All Stars house.

This declaration has ignited a fervent discussion within the house, with housemates and viewers alike eagerly awaiting the unfolding drama and emotional repercussions. The prospect of witnessing the emotional turmoil of a love triangle has added another layer of excitement to this season of the show.