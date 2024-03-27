Sports

Bayern’s Kane Back But Neuer Doubtful for Dortmund Match

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane returned to team training on Wednesday while captain Manuel Neuer remains doubtful ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern released a statement saying Kane “was able to take part in team training again”, having returned to individual training on Monday.

Neuer, who turned 38 on Wednesday, tore a muscle fibre on duty with Germany, missing both of his country’s friendlies.

Kane injured his ankle after colliding with the goal post in Bayern’s 5-2 win over Darmstadt.

The England captain missed England’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium as a result of the injury.

The 30-year-old striker has a history of ankle problems but last missed a match due to injury back in April 2021 with previous club Tottenham.

Bayern said Neuer “completed an individual training session” on Wednesday.

Aleksandar Pavlovic, who was called up to the Germany squad for the first time in March but missed both matches due to tonsilitis, also trained individually.

Bayern sit 10 points behind Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen in the league with eight games to play this season.

AFP

