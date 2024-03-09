Bayern Munich’s Musiala Hails Messi as Football Role Model

Jamal Musiala, midfielder for Bayern Munich, has credited Lionel Messi of Inter Miami as his footballing role model. Musiala expressed admiration for Messi’s style of play, noting that he closely follows the Argentine’s matches.

The revelation came as Musiala reflected on his nomination for the 2023 Kopa Trophy, an honor he described as a privilege.

Despite finishing second behind Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, Musiala expressed gratitude for being recognized by Messi, who was part of the selection process conducted by former Ballon d’Or winners.

Speaking recently to journalist Phillip Kessler, Musiala said (via All About Argentina X):

“I thought that was a big honour. Messi was always my role model growing up.

“I always watched his games and admired him for his game.”