Sports

Bayern Munich’s Musiala Hails Messi as Football Role Model

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
72
Jamal Musiala
Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala, midfielder for Bayern Munich, has credited Lionel Messi of Inter Miami as his footballing role model. Musiala expressed admiration for Messi’s style of play, noting that he closely follows the Argentine’s matches.

The revelation came as Musiala reflected on his nomination for the 2023 Kopa Trophy, an honor he described as a privilege.

Despite finishing second behind Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, Musiala expressed gratitude for being recognized by Messi, who was part of the selection process conducted by former Ballon d’Or winners.

Speaking recently to journalist Phillip Kessler, Musiala said (via All About Argentina X):

“I thought that was a big honour. Messi was always my role model growing up.

“I always watched his games and admired him for his game.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
72

Related Articles

Presidency Congratulations to Anthony Joshua on Victory Over Ngannou

5 hours ago
Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo Urges Unity, Sportsmanship at All Africa Games Opening

6 hours ago
Super Eagles

NFF Opens Applications for Super Eagles Head Coach Position

22 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp

Guardiola is Best Manager in the World – Klopp

23 hours ago