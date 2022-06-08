Sports

Bayern Munich Takes Decision On Signing Osimhen

Anthony Adeniyi
Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen

Bayern Munich have ruled out a summer move for Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen.

The Bundesliga champions will be looking to bring in a new No.9 to replace Robert Lewandowski, who is desperate to leave this summer.

Osimhen, who is valued at €110m, was one of the names linked with a move to Bayern.

But on Tuesday, Sky Sports Germany transfer expert Marc Behrenbeck insisted the Bavarians could afford the Nigerian.

“Yes, he (Osimhen) played a great season, is a really good player, but according to our information it is not currently an issue at FC Bayern.

“Yes, Bayern wants to get another No.9, but it’s not Osimhen. In addition, the requested transfer fee is far too high.” €100m or €110m? No, no way,” Behrenbeck said.

Osimhen scored 18 goals in all competitions last season and made six more in 32 appearances as Napoli finished third in Serie A.

