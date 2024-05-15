Bayern Munich Strive to Keep Tuchel

Bayern Munich is engaged in negotiations with Thomas Tuchel, aiming to extend his tenure as their manager amidst challenges in finding a suitable replacement.

Despite initial plans for the 50-year-old to depart the Allianz Arena this summer, discussions are ongoing to retain Tuchel. This decision follows Bayern’s failure to clinch the Bundesliga title for the first time since 2012, coupled with their recent elimination from the Champions League by Real Madrid.

The search for Tuchel’s successor has proven arduous. Efforts to recruit Xabi Alonso from Bayer Leverkusen have been unsuccessful, while an attempt to secure the services of Austria coach Ralf Rangnick fell through.

In light of these setbacks, Bayern is closely monitoring Roberto De Zerbi, although prising the Italian away from Brighton presents financial challenges.

As uncertainty looms over Bayern Munich’s managerial future, the club navigates a delicate balancing act in their pursuit of stability and success on the pitch.