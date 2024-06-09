Bayern Munich List Six Players for Sale

Bayern Munich has reportedly placed six players on the transfer list during the ongoing summer window as part of a significant squad overhaul.

The German club is looking to bounce back after finishing third in the Bundesliga last season, prompting a managerial change with Vincent Kompany replacing Thomas Tuchel.

To strengthen the team, Bayern Munich has identified several potential new recruits, indicating a proactive approach to bolster Kompany’s squad for the upcoming season.

Sky Germany reports that the club is open to offers for Matthijs De Ligt, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Noussair Mazraoui, reflecting the potential for substantial changes in the squad composition.