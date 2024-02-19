Bayern Munich Hit New Low Away at VfL Bochum

The season is quickly unraveling for Bayern Munich as they suffered their third consecutive defeat in seven days. Die Roten are eight points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen after their 3-2 defeat against VfL Bochum on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel made a couple of changes to the team that featured in defeat against Lazio on Wednesday. Matthijs de Ligt replaced Dayot Upamecano in the central defense, while Leroy Sane made way for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Sane reportedly missed out on a place in the starting XI due to a knee problem.

Bayern started the game fairly well as Jamal Musiala tested Manuel Riemann with a clever shot in the tenth minute. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder eventually broke the deadlock by unleashing a thunderous shot from a tight angle. Musiala’s perseverance and hunger to make things happen in the final third was reflected in the goal.

After scoring the opener, Musiala created a big chance for Harry Kane in the 20th minute. The youngster’s incredible throughball sent Kane through Bochum’s defense. However, the English striker couldn’t find the right finish to complete the impressive attacking move. Musiala continued to cause problems for Bochum’s defense.

The missed chances came back to haunt Bayern in the crazy five-minute spell at the end of the first half. After dispossessing Joshua Kimmich in the midfield, Anthony Losilla found the run of Takuma Asano on the right flank. The Japanese forward completed the move in the 38th minute with a thunderous strike past Manuel Neuer.

Bochum were creating chances at will after scoring the equalizer. They eventually took the lead in the 43rd minute through a set-piece. Keven Schlotterbeck rose above everyone on a corner to head the ball past Neuer. Despite a good start, Die Roten found themselves trailing going into the half-time after a frantic end to the first half.

Bayern cannot be blamed for not showing courage and creativity in the final third against Bochum, as they responded well after going down against Bochum. However, they couldn’t convert these chances to get back in the game. Bochum managed to deliver a knockout blow midway through the second half to seal all three points.

After being sent off against Lazio on Wednesday, Dayot Upamecano suffered a similar fate against Bochum. The French defender was sent off in the 78th minute for a foul in the box. Kevin Stoger slotted the ball past Neuer to double Bochum’s lead with just over ten minutes left in the game.

Die Roten eventually scored the second goal through some brilliant bit of wing play from Mathys Tel. Kane converted the chance to give Die Roten a lifeline late in the game, but they couldn’t muster more chances before the full-time whistle to get at least a point.

