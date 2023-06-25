Bayern Munich Eye Mount Amid Man United’s Stalled Negotiations

Tuchel’s Interest and Bayern’s Opportunity

According to TheGuardian, Bayern Munich’s head coach, Thomas Tuchel, is eager for the club to take advantage of Manchester United’s struggle to reach an agreement with Chelsea over midfielder Mason Mount.

Tuchel, who previously coached Mount during his tenure at Chelsea, is a staunch admirer of the talented English international and would like to reunite with him at Bayern Munich.

Manchester United’s Failed Offers and Shifting Focus

Recent reports reveal that Manchester United made a third and final bid for Mason Mount, offering £50 million along with £5 million in add-ons.

However, Chelsea swiftly rejected the proposal, as it fell short of their £65 million valuation for the player.

Consequently, negotiations between Manchester United and Chelsea have stalled, prompting the former to redirect their attention to Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

Potential Negotiations and Chelsea’s Dilemma

This turn of events has created an opening for other clubs, with Bayern Munich swiftly positioning themselves at the forefront of the queue to disrupt the potential deal for Mason Mount. Tuchel’s desire to work with Mount again adds further intrigue to the situation.

In contrast, Chelsea might be more inclined to engage in negotiations with Bayern Munich to prevent the sale of Mount to a direct Premier League rival.

As a result, they could be open to accepting a fee below the £65 million initially demanded from Manchester United.

While the outcome of these negotiations remains uncertain, the possibility of a transfer involving Mason Mount continues to generate significant interest among football enthusiasts and supporters.

The coming weeks may shed light on whether Bayern Munich can successfully hijack the deal and secure the services of the highly coveted English midfielder.