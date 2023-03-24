Bayern Munich Appoint Tuchel As Manager

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the new FC Bayern head coach with full agreement in place.

According to reports, the German has already accepted the job.

Though former manager Julian Nagelsmann has not received any direct communication from Bayern yet, the young German coach saw the information on the media.

“Club statement expected on Friday but it was decided internally in the last 5/6h and 100% confirmed.

“Contract agreed, documents are being prepared last night,” sports journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted.