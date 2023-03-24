Sports

Bayern Munich Appoint Tuchel As Manager

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
13
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the new FC Bayern head coach with full agreement in place.

According to reports, the German has already accepted the job.

Though former manager Julian Nagelsmann has not received any direct communication from Bayern yet, the young German coach saw the information on the media.

“Club statement expected on Friday but it was decided internally in the last 5/6h and 100% confirmed.

“Contract agreed, documents are being prepared last night,” sports journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
13

Related Articles

Jose Peseiro

Peseiro Releases Super Eagles Starting 11 Against Guinea-Bissau

2 hours ago
Messi

Messi Goal Tops Off Argentina’s Homecoming Celebration

11 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag

Qatari Banker Sheikh Jassim Makes Second Bid For Man United

11 hours ago
Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Set To Sack Nagelsmann – Reports

11 hours ago