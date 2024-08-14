Bayern Director Bids Farewell to Matthijs de Ligt, Mazraoui

Bayern Munich’s Director of Sport, Max Eberl, has wished the club’s former players, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, well as they officially become Manchester United players.

Both players left the club this summer and have been announced by Man United who are looking to boost their squad for competitiveness this season.

In a statement, Eberl recalled the unforgettable mark the players left at the heart of Bayern fans.

He said, “FC Bayern thanks Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui for the successful time we had together. Matthijs is a player who always gives everything and leaves his heart on the pitch – his decisive tackle in the Champions League knockout match against Paris St. Germain will remain unforgettable for the fans. Similarly, Noussair has consistently delivered reliable performances over the past two years. We wish both of them all the best for their future at Manchester United in the Premier League.“