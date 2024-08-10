Bayern Agree Deal for Matthijs de Ligt Man United Move

Manchester United are on the brink of signing Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich in a deal valued at €50 million. The agreement includes a fixed fee of €45 million, supplemented by €5 million in potential add-ons. The payment will be spread over three years, providing a structured financial commitment for the Premier League club.

The 24-year-old center-back is poised to sign a five-year contract with United, which also includes an option for a sixth year. De Ligt is expected to travel to Manchester for a medical examination once he receives the necessary authorization.

De Ligt’s arrival would mark a significant addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad as the manager seeks to bolster United’s defensive line ahead of the new season. Known for his strong tackling, aerial ability, and leadership qualities, De Ligt has been on United’s radar for several seasons. His performances at Juventus and Bayern Munich have established him as one of Europe’s most promising defenders.