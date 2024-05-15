Bayer Leverkusen’s Boniface Clinches Bundesliga Rookie Accolade

Victor Boniface, Bayer Leverkusen’s prolific striker, secures the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season honor after garnering the highest number of votes in a closely contested competition that featured three other talented players.

Competing against formidable contenders Xavi Simons, Ian Maatsen, and Maximilian Beier, Boniface emerged triumphant, thanks to his stellar performances throughout the season.

The 23-year-old dynamo has left an indelible mark on the league, boasting an impressive tally of 13 goals and three assists in the Bundesliga campaign thus far.

Notably, Boniface’s exceptional form was recognized with the monthly award on an unprecedented four occasions, clinching the title consecutively from August to December 2023.

His meteoric rise in the Bundesliga comes after a notable transfer from Belgian Pro League outfit Union St. Gilloise to Bayer Leverkusen last summer, underscoring his seamless transition and impact on the German football scene.