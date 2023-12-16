Bayelsa Wins National Para Games

The Minister of Sports Development Senator John Enoh has declared the 2nd Edition of the National Para Games close with Bayelsa State emerging as the champions of the Games, winning 30 gold, 24 silver and 20 bronze medals. Abia, Kano, Lagos, and Oyo states completed the top five in that order.

During the ceremony which held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja, the Minister stated that the Second Edition of the National Para Games has inspired a new era of inclusivity, empowerment, and recognition

Enoh informed that the athletes’ dedication and outstanding performances solidified their position at the pinnacle of Para Sports excellence.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary overseeing the Federal Ministries of Sports and Youth Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, the Minister stated that the Games have once again showcased the incredible abilities and unwavering spirit of our Para Athletes.

He explained that the level of talent and determination displayed by these athletes is truly inspiring.

“They embody the essence of sportsmanship and perseverance* *Through sports, we celebrate unity, resilience, and determination.

“The National Para Games have proven to be a platform that not only showcases exceptional talent but also fosters inclusivity and breaks barriers,” he said.

While commending the State Governments and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for supporting the efforts of the Federal Government in hosting of the Second Edition of the Games through the sponsorship of their respective athletes, Enoh called on them to also see the possibility of hosting the third edition of the Competition in 2024.

He noted that the resounding success of the Second Edition of the National Para Games, the week-long celebration of talent, resilience, and sportsmanship

culminated in an exhilarating and grand closing ceremony at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of Para Sports in Nigeria

Expressing his delight over the remarkable display of talent and dexterity exhibited by the Para Athletes throughout the period of the Games, Enoh commended the spirit of competition and the dedication of all participants.

As the curtains draw to a close on this momentous occasion, the Minister reiterated that the legacy of the National Para Games will continue to inspire a new era of inclusivity, empowerment, and recognition for Para Athletes, especially the younger ones across Nigeria.

From December 8 to 14, the stadium played host to representatives from all 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja. The atmosphere was charged with excitement as athletes showcased their skills, determination, and unwavering spirit, captivating audiences and leaving spectators in awe.

The closing ceremony was a spectacle of pomp and pageantry, featuring captivating performances, cultural displays, and heartfelt tributes to the athletes who epitomized perseverance and triumph over adversity.