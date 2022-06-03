Bawa Visits Kukah, Seeks Partnership In Fight Against Corruption

The Executive Chairman of the EFCC on Thursday, June 2, 2022, visited the Kukah Center for Faith and leadership for dialogue on how the Commission can partner with the Center in preventing corruption and fraud in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Center, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah who received the EFCC boss noted that interfaith dialogue is at the core of the Center’s work and involves actively promoting conversations among Nigeria’s faith communities, as well as between leaders in faith and public policy.

He introduced Bawa to staff of the Center and conducted him round its facilities.

An elated Bawa, thanked Bishop Kukah for his efforts in promoting religious harmony, stressing that the Commission had long identified religion as a potent tool in fighting corruption which informed the establishment of an Interfaith Committee that produced a Preaching and Teaching Manual for Muslims and Christians in Nigeria.