Bawa: Ohanaeze Youths Urge Tinubu To Sustain Tempo

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, has expressed its support for President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove Abdulrasheed Bawa as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

President Tinubu suspended Bawa from his position earlier this week as part of his efforts to restore integrity to public institutions. This move came shortly after Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was also suspended.

Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, expressed his satisfaction with the President’s action, describing it as heartwarming. He recalled that his organization had previously called on former President Muhammadu Buhari to dismiss Bawa but their advice was not heeded.

The Igbo group had accused Bawa of engaging in corrupt practices within the commission, stating, “Bawa has faced intense public scrutiny within a short period, unlike any previous EFCC chairman. The same can be said for many of the staff under his leadership, which justifies the saying, ‘like father, like son.’ This clearly indicates the extent of corruption within the commission.”

While commending President Tinubu, Okwu emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation into Bawa’s activities during his tenure as the EFCC chairman.

“Bawa is a disappointment to the youth constituency; he was given the opportunity to prove that youths can hold any leadership position and deliver, but he messed up a rare opportunity.

“We laud President Bola Tinubu for ridding the EFCC of cancerous leadership provided by Bawa. He made a total mockery of the system, and for that, his name would remain in the infamous book of history.

“We urge Mr President to continue in his ongoing efforts to cleanse the system; he should sustain the tempo; nobody should be spared.

“All those who played one role or the other to retard the country’s progress must be held to account, no matter how highly placed,” Okwu declared.