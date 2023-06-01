Bawa Briefs Tinubu On Anti-Corruption Efforts

In a significant development, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), held a meeting with Nigeria’s President and Commander-in-Chief, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday.

This meeting, according to a statement by the EFCC on Thursday, marked Bawa’s first official interaction with Tinubu since assuming the position of EFCC Chairman. It provided an excellent opportunity for the anti-corruption leader to apprise the president about the current status of the fight against corruption.

Notably, Bawa shared insights into his recent trip to Saudi Arabia, where he successfully signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (NAZAHA) of Saudi Arabia.

The primary objective of this collaboration is to strengthen international partnerships in order to tackle the intricate challenges posed by corruption effectively.