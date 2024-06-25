Bauchi Says No Cholera Outbreak Despite NCDC Watch List

The Bauchi State Government has confirmed that it has not recorded any cholera cases in 2024, despite being on the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) watch list.

In a telephone conversation with DAILY POST, Health Commissioner Dr. Adamu Sambo clarified that although the NCDC listed Bauchi among the states with reported cholera cases this year, there have been no confirmed instances in the state.

Sambo noted that in January, 30 suspected cases were reported in Itas/Gadau LGA, but all tests returned negative results.

His words ” I can confidently tell you that we haven’t had any reported or confirmed cases of cholera in Bauchi State since the beginning of 2024.”

He added, “The few suspected cases we had turned out not to be cholera. Currently, we are focused on maintaining control measures and educating the public about personal hygiene, environmental sanitation, water hygiene, and other health issues.”

The Commissioner mentioned, “We are collaborating with BASEPA and other relevant agencies to improve drainage systems to ensure water flows freely without contaminating clean water sources.”

“So far, we have not had any confirmed cases in 2024. We are working with all relevant agencies to prevent an outbreak,” he concluded.