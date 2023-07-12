Bauchi Govt Adopts Hausa As Language Of Communication

Bauchi State House of Assembly has adopted Hausa Language in addition to English in conducting business of the House.

Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Abubakar Y Suleiman, announced this at the plenary shortly after member representing Shira Constituency, Hon. Auwal Hassan, moved a motion, on Tuesday.

Hassan said that the English is the official language adopted for conducting of governmental and nongovernmental institutions in Nigeria and the Section 97 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Order 3 Rule 8 of the Standing Orders of the Bauchi State House of Assembly 2017 provides that the proceedings and debates of the House shall be conducted in English Language, the house may conduct its business in one or more other languages spoken in the State.

He submitted that that Hausa being the most popular spoken language in Bauchi, used for communication purpose by over 90% of people across the State, should be adopted in addition to English as second official language.

Seconding the motion, Hon. Musa Wakili Nakwada representing Bogoro Constituency, commended his colleague for the motion, recalling that he moved same motion in the 9th Assembly.

After the Speaker put the motion to voice vote, the house unanimously adopted it.

Daily Trust