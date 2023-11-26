Basketmouth Invites AY Comedian to Lagos Concert

Renowned comedian Bright Okpocha, widely known as Basketmouth, has taken a commendable step towards reconciliation by extending an invitation to his former rival and colleague, AY Makun. The olive branch comes on the heels of Basketmouth’s public apology to AY, effectively putting an end to their 17-year-old feud.

The comedic maestro, who has consistently demonstrated a knack for humor on stage, disclosed the invitation ahead of his highly anticipated concert at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos this Sunday. Basketmouth emphasized, however, that AY’s attendance won’t include any impromptu performances or surprise cameos, clarifying that the entire event is meticulously scripted.

Basketmouth told Arise TV, “AY is not on the bill to perform but he has got a ticket. He’s attending. I sent him his ticket a few days ago.

“I knew a lot of people have been asking, ‘Is he [AY] gonna perform?’ He’s not on the bill.

“In actual fact, I don’t have that many comedians on the bill. I know Bovi is introducing me. Senator, Dan The Humorous and Aproko from Abuja are performing. I got a few people from Ghana as well.

“AY can’t even make a cameo because my show is already designed. We are recording for TV so it’s a three-hour set. As we speak the guys directing and producing they just came into the country about a few days ago.

“And before they even landed, we had already sealed the whole flow of the show. It’s not the kind of show where anybody would just get on stage. It’s not that kind of show. Everything is timed. Precision to perfection.” (Sic)