Barcelona Will Beat Real Madrid Even With Mbappe – Lewandowski

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has stated that the team is not “scared” by Kylian Mbappé’s anticipated transfer to Real Madrid this summer.

Mbappé is widely expected to join Los Blancos following the Champions League final, adding significant firepower to the squad. Despite Barcelona trailing 12 points behind Real Madrid in La Liga, Lewandowski remains confident in his team’s ability to compete.

In an interview with Marca, Lewandowski addressed the looming presence of Mbappé. “We respect him, but we are not scared,” he said, emphasizing that Barcelona has the capability to challenge their rivals even with the addition of the French star.

Real Madrid has dominated the recent Clasico encounters, winning both meetings this season. However, Lewandowski believes that Barcelona can still perform at a high level and compete for titles next season.

Lewandowski said: “Scared? No. Of course, Mbappé is an amazing player and if he joins Real Madrid, the team will be very strong.

“But our mindset will be like, it doesn’t matter how good players they are. If we as a team are working together, with the mindset that we can beat them, we can compete with them.”