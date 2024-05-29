Barcelona Appoint Hansi Flick as New Head Coach

FC Barcelona have announced that Hansi Flick will take over as head coach of the men’s first team until June 30, 2026. The club’s statement confirmed that Flick signed the contract at the club’s offices with FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta present.

Flick, who famously led Bayern Munich to a historic sextuple of trophies in 2020, was dismissed as coach of the German national team in September 2023 following a series of poor results. Despite this setback, Barcelona regards Flick as a “champion coach.”

“By bringing Hansi Flick as coach, FC Barcelona have chosen a man well-known for his teams’ high pressing, intense and daring style of play which has brought him great success at club level and international level, winning pretty much all there is to win in the world of football,” the club’s statement read.

Flick’s appointment is seen as a strategic move to revive Barcelona’s fortunes, leveraging his tactical acumen and experience. His track record with Bayern Munich, where he achieved unprecedented success, aligns with Barcelona’s ambitions to reclaim their dominance in European football.