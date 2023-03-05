Banky W Rigged Out To Favour Labour Party – Daddy Freeze

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze, has said the Lagos Eti-Osa constituency election was rigged against singer and actor, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W.

Labour Party candidate, Thaddeus Attah, won the election with 24,075 votes, beating his counterparts of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Banky W with 18,666 votes, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, Babajide Obanikoro, who gathered 16, 901 votes.

Reacting, Daddy Freeze stated in a live video that the election was rigged to favour Attah, just as he urged Labour Party supporters to accept the presidential election which their candidate, Peter Obi, lost to the All Progressives Congress candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.