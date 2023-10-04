Banky W Initiated Cancel Culture Against Me – Samklef

Music producer Samklef has accused singer turned politician Banky W of initiating a cancel culture against him in 2012.

Samklef made this known amid the controversy generated by the death of singer Mohbad who was allegedly bullied by his record label boss, Naira Marley.

He wrote, “Banky W, the individual who initiated my personal cancel culture in 2012 with one of his friends in Soundcity… He is now a pastor lol.

“Fellow artists, it’s time to share your genuine experiences! Don’t hesitate! The reason many of them remain quiet about this matter is that they are aware of their own involvement. They were not just violent like Naira Marley!

“I have forgiven but I will still tell my story so that other people can learn.”