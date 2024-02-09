News

Bandits Threaten Katsina Governor Radda

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
51
Dikko Radda
Dikko Radda

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, revealed on Friday the unsettling news that marauding bandits, who have been unleashing terror in various parts of the state, have now escalated their threats to include an attack on him.

Governor Radda conveyed this alarming development during an extensive emergency security council gathering held at the Government House. The governor emphasized that the bandits’ menacing intentions were underscored by credible security reports, heightening concerns over the safety and security of both public officials and citizens alike.

Speaking in Hausa, Radda said: “Based on security reports that we are receiving, I am among those that the bandits are thinking of attacking, but that doesn’t muddle me because God is with us, and he will protect us.”

The revelation of the bandits’ direct threat against the governor adds a chilling dimension to the already dire security situation in Katsina State. The brazenness of the bandits in targeting the highest echelons of state leadership underscores the audacity and brazenness of criminal elements operating within the region.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
51

Related Articles

Lagos State

Lagosians Should Expect More Projects in 2024 – LASG

8 hours ago
Police

Delta Police Detain Cops Behind Reported Shooting at Idjerhe Kingdom

8 hours ago

Kano Court Jails Two Fraudsters for ATM Fraud

8 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu

Lagos to Disburse N3.1bn to Over 1,000 Retirees

9 hours ago