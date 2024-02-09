Bandits Threaten Katsina Governor Radda

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, revealed on Friday the unsettling news that marauding bandits, who have been unleashing terror in various parts of the state, have now escalated their threats to include an attack on him.

Governor Radda conveyed this alarming development during an extensive emergency security council gathering held at the Government House. The governor emphasized that the bandits’ menacing intentions were underscored by credible security reports, heightening concerns over the safety and security of both public officials and citizens alike.

Speaking in Hausa, Radda said: “Based on security reports that we are receiving, I am among those that the bandits are thinking of attacking, but that doesn’t muddle me because God is with us, and he will protect us.”

The revelation of the bandits’ direct threat against the governor adds a chilling dimension to the already dire security situation in Katsina State. The brazenness of the bandits in targeting the highest echelons of state leadership underscores the audacity and brazenness of criminal elements operating within the region.