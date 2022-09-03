Banditry: Zamfara Govt Pledges To Support New Police Boss

Zamfara Government has promised to support the new Commissioner of Police, CP Kolo Yusuf, to restore law and order in crisis ravaged parts of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Gusau by Malam Babangida Zurmi, Director-General, Press Affairs, Office of the Deputy Governor.

Yusuf was deployed to Zamfara in the aftermath of the retirement of CP Ayuba Elkanah from service.

The Deputy Governor, Sen. Hassan Nasiha, made the promise when Yusuf paid him a courtesy visit.

Nasiha assured the police boss of the government’s support in eradicating banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

He said that Yusuf would be supported to clear the miscreants and unrepentant bandits.

“The Governor Bello Matawalle administration will continue to provide the police and other security forces with needed support to tackle the insecurity in the state,” he said.

Earlier, Yusuf said that he was at the Deputy Governor’s Office to formally present himself to Matawalle, as the new commissioner of police.

He said the visit was part of his duty to familiarise himself with government officials and the people.

He sought the state government support in the discharge of his responsibilities.

Yusuf expressed appreciation for the hospitality accorded him by the state government and promised to carry out his duties according to the extant laws of the land. (NAN)