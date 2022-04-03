Banditry: IGP Counters Claims, Says Kaduna Accessible By Road, Air, Train

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has countered the claim that Kaduna State is not accessible by road, air, or train.

The IGP had yesterday patrolled the Kaduna Expressway to find out if the claims of frequent bandits’ attack on the road were true.

This is as he announced that security operatives have been deployed in the area to ensure safety for motorists.

This is coming days after an attack by bandits on an Abuja-Kaduna train which saw the death of passengers while others were abducted.

“My coming out today is to check the deployment we made to ensure the road is safe and also to check the deployment we have made at the scene of the train accident where repairs are taking place.

“We have also deployed our men to assist the engineers in taking care of the situation and I want to assure the public that the propaganda going round that Kaduna is inaccessible by road, air or train is not true.

“The road is safe for motorists and we will try our best to keep it safer,” he stated.