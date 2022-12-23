Ban On Fireworks Still In Place – Oyo Police

The Police Command in Oyo State, says the ban and purchase of fireworks still remained valid across the state and vowed to sanction any defaulters caught violating the law.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Williams, stated this on Friday while briefing journalists on the command’s preparedness for a hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Williams said that he has directed all Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to lead amplified confidence building patrols across the state with specific emphasis on Heavy visibility on roads, link roads, boundaries, Highways and Expressways.

He said the police would sustain efforts put in place to comprehensively secure critical infrastructures across the length and breadth of the state.

“The infrastructure to be secured include but not limited to Media Houses, Banks, Correctional centers, Hospitals, Schools, Places of worship, Recreational centers, Public spaces and INEC facilities and Tele-Communications base stations,” he said.

Williams appealed to Political Stakeholders and their loyalists to be guided by INEC guidelines on Election procedures as 2023 general elections approach.

He urged them to shun actions that could truncate the peace being enjoyed in the state.

He commended the working relationship between the Command and other sister security agencies and the media for their fair reportage.

The Commissioner of Police re-affirmed the command’s commitments to Justice and a renewed sense of duty throughout the Yuletide season and beyond. (NAN)