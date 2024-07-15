Ban: No Going Back On Danfo, Koropes On Oct 1 – Lagos

The Lagos State Government has said no going back on the planned enforcement banning operations of all unregulated commercial bus operations, specifically “Danfos” and “Koropes” along Lekki-Epe corridor, scheduled to commence on October 1, 2024.

This followed speculations making the rounds on the suspension of the plans by government.

Speaking with Vanguard, State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, maintained that the move was in line with the Lagos State Strategic Transportation Master.

The duo, therefore, called for the collaboration of Public Transport Bus Operators, such as Korope/Danfo bus drivers, as government releases the restructuring plans to improve commuting experience.

Giwa added that a stakeholders meeting had been held earlier with bus operators and union leaders in the state, on the need for compliance before the due period.

Giwa described the current state of bus operations on the corridor as chaotic hence, the need for collaboration to successfully regulate and integrate the informal transport sector into the State’s Bus Reform Initiative using Lekki/Epe corridor as a pilot test.

He further explained that the Lekki Epe Corridor had been inspected by the Ministry of Transportation and Lagos Metropolitan Transport Authority, LAMATA to identify limitations of seamless traffic flow along the Expressway and adjourning roads and had mapped out systematic framework to address possible challenges.

Some of the planned solutions according to Giwa include; The restructuring of the existing unregulated Public Transport Bus Operations on the Lekki Epe Corridor, deployment of High Capacity Buses on the corridor as stated in the Lagos Transport Policy and the Bus Route Network, re-allocation and relocation of Korope/Mini buses to inner route, re-registration and recertification of all buses.

Others are; The Introduction of E-ticketing System, Provision of transport infrastructure (Layby, terminal, among others), regulation and standardization of bus operations, improved transportation services, that is; Safety and passenger comfort and promote the security of lives and properties along the Lekki-Epe corridor.

Giwa further stated that the restructuring plan would be implemented in phases, urging transport operators who intend to key into the restructuring program to come to the Ministry of Transportation to register within the next two weeks.

He added that the registered operators will be allotted routes by the Ministry to ensure strict compliance to the strategy.

Giwa also warned that any operator who contravenes the regulations that will be implemented will be fined and will forfeit their vehicles in the event that they ignore the notice of their fines.

He declared that the State Government would not accommodate willful disregard of its existing Transport Sector Reform Law.

Addressing the concerns raised by members of the unions, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Olawale Musa, had explained that the State Government is counting on them to fish out unregistered operators along the corridor, affirming that Lekki –Epe Expressway would be a pilot test for the Standardization of the transportation system in Lagos.

Earlier, the Head of Bus Services LAMATA, Dr. Amure stated that the rapid development of the Lekki/Epe axis was one of the reasons why the State Government chose the corridor to continue its Bus Reform Initiative, which started with the introduction of the Bus Rapid Transit in different parts of the State.

Other stakeholders at the meeting were: Acting Chairman National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Alhaji Mustapha, popularly called Sego and Deputy Chairman Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria RTEAN, Alhaji Taofeek Ajayi, signed a communique at the end of the meeting to affirm their support of the restructuring initiative.

E-call up system

In a significant move to avert severe congestion by articulated truck and improve the efficiency of logistics operations within the Lekki-Epe Free Trade Zone corridor, the Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of the e-call up system for managing truck movements within the axis from August 1, 2024.

Osiyemi, who disclosed this over the weekend, stated that “the move is driven by the urgent need to implement a sustainable, effective and technology-driven solution of truck movement in the Lekki-Epe Corridor.”

He added that the application of e-call up system will help synchronize movement of trucks assessing the Lekki Deep Seaport and other industries within the corridor, starting from Eleko junction to Lekki Free Trade Zone, highlighting the State and Federal Government plans on road network expansion and inter-modal transport systems to streamline vehicular traffic and enhancing free movement in one of Lagos’ most critical economic zones.

Also speaking, Giwa, who is saddled with the enforcement of the e-call up system of the corridor mentioned that an interim arrangement is being put in place to decongest the roads through evacuation of all illegal tankers from the red zone by a joint Taskforce of the State, LGAs/LCDAs, Security Agencies and Stakeholders, urging truck operators and logistics companies to comply with the new system to ensure its success.

According to him, “The e-call up system, an advanced digital platform, is designed to regulate the entry and exit of trucks in the Lekki-Epe area by scheduling and coordinating their movements.

“This system will help prevent the chaotic traffic situations often caused by the indiscriminate parking and movement of trucks within the corridor.

“The Lekki-Epe corridor, a key economic hub in Lagos, is home to numerous industries, including the Lekki Free Trade Zone, the Dangote Refinery, and the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

“The efficient movement of goods and services in this area is crucial for the state’s economy, making the e-call up system an essential tool for sustainable development.” Source