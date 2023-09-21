Ban Music Videos Glorifying Drug Abuse, Kemi Olunloyo Urges TV Stations

Journalist Kemi Olunloyo has urged all TV stations to stop playing any music video that in one way or another glorifies drug abuse.

She said this while speaking on the decision of some radio and TV station to stop playing the music of singer Naira Marley following the death of his label signee, Mohbad.

Olunloyo wrote on X, “I care less about sentiments. Following the uproar for the controversial death of Mohbad, a number of radio stations around the country and now MTVBase and Soundcity video channels decided to place a “Not to Be Broadcast” (NTTB) ban on all the songs under the Marlian Records Label.

“First many Nigerians are smart but not intelligent. Remember when you ban an artist’s music you’ve promoted them automatically on social media. Radio fans head to streaming portals and TV 📺 music video fans head to YouTube and Naira Marley ends up making double the money.

“I am happy about the cancel culture in Nigeria finally working as we advocates have been clamoring for. The open air drug use and glamorization of drugs in the entertainment industry particularly the music industry was way too much. I was a guest on the @ndlea_nigeria show earlier this year. Now I implore all TV stations to ban ANY MUSIC VIDEO SHOWING THE GRAPHIC USE OF DRUG, EVERY ARTIST PERIOD.”