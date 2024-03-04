Ban International Travel for FG Officials, Ben Bruce Urges Tinubu

Former Senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben Bruce, has urged President Bola Tinubu to issue an executive order to halt all international travel for one year for everyone in the federal government.

In a post on X, Ben Bruce said unless President Tinubu “grants special approval for matters critical to national interest”, such travel should not be permitted.

He said, “This rule would not apply to the External Affairs, Finance, and National Security. When international travel is authorised, officials must fly with Nigerian airlines unless there’s no available service on that route.

“This International travel ban should apply to the entire Federal Cabinet, all heads of agencies, and all civil servants. All international meetings should be conducted over Zoom.”