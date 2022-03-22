Bamise: Adegboruwa Commends Lagos For Prosecuting BRT Driver

Ebun-oluwa Adegboruwa, SAN, has commended the Lagos State Government for fulfilling its promise to prosecute the driver of its BRT Bus that was alleged to have raped and killed Bamise.

The driver was on Tuesday arraigned before the High Court of Lagos State on criminal charges of rape and murder.

The lady was said to have been raped inside the BRT bus and then thrown out whilst the bus was in motion.

Adegboruwa wrote on Facebook, “I commend the Governor of Lagos State and the Honourable Attorney-General of the State, for the speed with which they have handled this matter so far. The quality of legal representation, through the well-experienced Director of Public Prosecution, Dr Babajide Martins, is a testimony of the commitment of the government to do justice to the case. This is how it should be done, in all cases where the lives of citizens have become endangered.

“However, and in the light of the evidence available that the facility (bus) and employee (driver) of the government were deployed to commit the crime, it is necessary for the Lagos State Government to reach out to the family of the deceased, first to offer an apology and give healing to the grieving parents and siblings and then secondly, to offer adequate compensation (not less than N100,000,000:00), to the family. Without this, there will continue to be a missing gap.

“Furthermore, I do humbly urge His Excellency the Governor of Lagos State to fulfil his promise to equip all public transport buses with infrastructure and facilities that will enhance the security of all passengers.

“I commend all the good people of Nigeria who have kept on the pressure for justice in this case, especially the civil society organizations and the media.

“Together, we shall always win.”