Bamiloye, Wife Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Gospel filmmaker, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye and wife, Gloria, are celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Taking to social media, Bamiloye revealed that his ministry really started when he got married to his wife.

According to him, he would never have had a successful ministry if not for his wife.

Read his post:

TO GLORIA THE MOST PRECIOUS GIFT

On October 8th, 1988, on our Wedding Day, a member of our ministry met me as I was coming out of the Wedding Reception and said this profound statement that I have never forgotten since that day.

She said: “Bro Mike, Our ministry has now just began” And that was after three years that our ministry had began, a ministry member saying it was the day I go married the ministry actually began. I did not understand the statement, until I began to understand through diverse experiences.

Today, on the thirty fourth year of the marriage that began 34 years ago, I can confidently say with proper understanding, that I would never have gotten any successful ministry without You GLORIA OLUSOLA ALABA.

If my God had not had mercy on me and had prevented all those sisters I had blindly proposed to initially to turn down my proposals,

If any of them had said YES to my proposals, I would have missed it in life and for ever, because I would have missed marrying you, GLORIA OLUSOLA ALABA.

But God had mercy on me, they all turned down my proposals and I thought God was against me, not knowing that God was planning my future for me by guiding my feet to the actual bone of my Bone and Flesh of my Flesh.

I therefore, thank the Lord God of Heaven, that I did not make the greatest mistake of my life.

I FOUND YOU.

I COUNT MYSELF VERY FORTUNATE IN LIFE, FOR

GETTING MARRIED TO YOU.

NO Wonder things are working well for me.

No Wonder I am succeeding in ministry.

No wonder I am looking younger as I grow in age.

You have not overused me, I thank you.

I thank you for managing my Issues and Challenges.

No wonder, I have he peace I have.

AND NO WONDER I HAVE THE WONDERFUL CHILDREN I

HAVE: DAMMY, JOSHUA AND OLUWADARA.

Who could have given birth to these types of Classy,

Highly Intelligent and multi-talented children like these ones

If not SOMEONE like YOU.

GLORIA OLUSOLA ALABA,

I know I have not loved you enough,

I am trying to read some books on how to handle a Gold

SO, I am trying to know how to love someone like you.

I am eager to learn how to love you as expected.

Many times, my ministerial duties have taken me away from you.

I know.

I am in-between two options, many times,

To give you all the time you deserve,

Or to attend to the compulsory ministerial duties.

But you are more than the ministerial duties,.

But at the same time I must work the work of Him that sent me

While it is day, because the night cometh when no one can work again.

AND THEN, I WOULD REMEMBER THAT JESUS WHO SAID THAT

STATEMENT STILL WANTED ME TO GIVE YOU THE QUALITY TIME YOU DESERVE.

BECAUSE YOU ARE A MINISTRY YOURSELF

AND THIS IS WHERE I HAVE FAILED MANY TIMES.

AND THIS IS WHERE I ASK FOR YOUR FORGIVENESS TODAY.

Forgive all those times I have not given you the time you deserve.

I will try and change.

Forgive all those times I have shouted at you, when I am

Under Pressure of ministry and domestic needs,

I will try and trust God more and contain my emotions.

Forgive all those times I have bumped on you with CRAZY

AND OUTRAGEOUS VISIONS AND MISSIONS, which I said I received from God and I have not given you enough time to think about it or absorbed it.

I will try and find a better way to present Visions and Missions the Lord would lay on my heart .

GLORIA OLUSOLA ALABA,

You are a very big Voluminous Book, I have not read the book

To a Quarter of it, I am still discovering fantastic hidden riches locked

Up in you by the day.

The more I have more time to Read you,

The more I discover the Riches you Carry.

You are a very dutiful wife.

You give me good food at home,

so I don’t have any reason to eat elsewhere.

You are deep and spiritual,

So I don’t have any spiritual Issues to settle with you.

You feed your children well with the Word of God,

And You are very submissive.

No wonder, my children Dammy and Joshua

Have always been praying that the Lord

Would give them a wife like thier Mummy.

That was why It took Dammy and Joshua long time to find

A ladies like their Mother, because they are scarce.

And that has been why the Lord answered our prayers

By giving them LADIES that would be better than their Mother.

He gave Ella to DAMMY

and Gave TOLU to Joshua!

And God gave to DARASIMI,

A Great man of God,

LAWRENCE OYOR,

GLORIA

You are a rare Gem.

I thank the Lord for you Life.

I am so fortunate I was bold enough to approach you and

Proposed to you 37 years ago.

And I thank the Lord you obeyed the Lord to answer to my Proposal.

I thank the Lord we were married 34 years ago.

I thank the Lord we were blessed with a wonderful ministry.

I thank the Lord we are blessed with fantastic ministry members.

I Thank the Lord you have supported me all the way till now.

I thank the Lord for your Life.

I love you then.

I still do love you Now.

And I will continue to love you for life.

And in Heaven, since the Lord says The Two shall be One,

I am certain, that, We shall live together in one big Mansion

In the Heavenly City when we are done in the World.

God bless you, GLORIA OLUSOLA BAMILOYE.