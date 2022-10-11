Entertainment

Bamiloye Slams Ladies Searching For Old Rich Men

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
17
Mike Bamiloye
Mike Bamiloye

Evangelist and Christian filmmaker, Mike Bamiloye, has slammed young ladies going about in search of old rich men to marry.

According to him, what such ladies lack is focus, which is why they are looking for a well-established old man to settle down with.

This is as he gave a brief narration of how a young girl was trying to make a move on him.

Bamiloye wrote on Facebook, “Some Ladies of nowadays, they are not focused. They about looking for old men and Local Government Chiefs and Town Kings to marry. Instead of them to be focused of eternal things. It is Old rich men that they are looking around for to marry and get settled with. That was how this girl come to my town meeting and was taking picture with me to marry her.”

