Bala Mohammed Committed to Bauchi Development – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has celebrated the Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed, as he marks his birthday today.

In a statement, the PDP described Mohammed as “a quintessential legislator, highly experienced yet very humble, selfless and compassionate leader, who continues to demonstrate an extraordinary sense of duty and dedication towards the wellbeing and development of Bauchi State and the Nation at large.”

The statement was signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The statement read in part, “Over the years, through his meritorious career in the Federal Civil Service to his excellent performance as Senator of the Federal Republic, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and now two term Governor of Bauchi State, Governor Bala Mohammed has distinguished himself as consummate statesman with exceptional commitment towards the unity, stability and development of our Nation.

“Our Party is proud of Governor Bala Mohammed’s massive infrastructural, human capital and citizens empowerment projects with which he has further repositioned Bauchi State as an Oasis of Development in line with the manifesto of the PDP; for which the people of Bauchi State overwhelmingly re-elected him in the 2023 Governorship election.

“The PDP also appreciates Governor Bala Mohammed for his untiring roles and contributions with other Party leaders in stabilizing and ensuring the growth of our great Party especially, in his current capacity as the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum.

“On this special day, the PDP family celebrates Governor Bala Mohammed and prays to God to grant him many more years in wisdom and good health in the service of Bauchi State and our dear fatherland.”